“We need our young Illinoisans to follow this guidance,” Gov. Pritzker says children aren’t immune to COVID-19

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks at the Thompson Center in Chicago during the daily update on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, Monday, March 30, 2020. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

CHICAGO (WMBD) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health Sunday said the state has nearly 900 new COVID-19 cases.

Sunday’s number show 31 new deaths, bringing the total number to 274. Illinois now has 11,256 positive tests confirmed.

Gov. Pritzker urges parents and caregivers to keep their children home during this pandemic.

Children who can stay home should stay home. And that means really at home. Not going on playdates or hanging out with friends. As hard as this may be, we need our young Illinoisans to follow this guidance just like everyone else. Young people can catch COVID-19 and they can be a carrier of COVID-19.” Gov. JB Pritzker

To help keep children safe, all essential workers, which include health care providers, grocery store clerks, food producers, and infrastructure workers will now qualify for the state’s Child Care Assistance Program. Pritzker said this program will cover most, if not all of the cost for child care.

If you qualify, you can fill out an application here.

During the presser, Pritzker also stated that tougher measures could potentially be put in place. His department is looking at tighter restrictions and how to enforce them in the future if it is needed, but as of right now he said residents are following his executive order.

