GOODFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Five vehicles were involved in a rush-hour chain of collisions Friday morning that occurred on eastbound Interstate 74 near Goodfield

According to the Illinois State Police, the collisions started just before 7:55 a.m. east of the milepost 113. A vehicle had crashed into the inside ditch a half-mile past the milepost. Then, three other vehicles got involved, striking each other as they tried to avoid the first vehicle.

A short time later, another vehicle crashed into a ditch trying to avoid the initial crash.

Two people were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the state police said.

A trooper with the state police said weather was a factor with regard to the collisions, noting it was raining very hard at the time.

As it’s an ongoing investigation, there is no word yet on tickets or citations.