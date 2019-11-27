Weather affects holiday travel

PEORIA, Ill. — Winter storms around the nation are interrupting holiday plans.

However, director of airports at the Peoria International Airport, Gene Olson said neighbors in Peoria shouldn’t be impacted.

With only wind in the forecast over the next couple of days, Olson said passengers flying out of PIA shouldn’t expect more than slight turbulence on their flights.

Although, weather may be clear here he adds that getting in and out of other airports hubs could be an issue for flyers.

“We try as hard as we can to keep the airfield clear so that it’s ready for airliners to operate,” Olson said. “We have a very good track record of that and usually if there’s a problem with getting back into Peoria it’s not because of the conditions here it’s usually because of the conditions in the other hubs.”

Weather can be unpredictable, shaking up plans at the last moment.

“You never know what the weather is gonna be in the winter time so in the winter you do see a big increase in cancellations,” Olson said.

Experts recommend checking for updates on your flight status ahead of time. There is possibility for cancellations for connecting flights through other airports.