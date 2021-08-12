Weather cancels opening day activities of Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) announced on Thursday that all opening day events of the Illinois State Fair are cancelled due to inclement weather.

The announcements of the cancellations were prompted by the severe weather advisories in the area.

Located in Sangamon County, which is currently experiencing severe thunderstorms, the decision was made to protect fairgoers from the weather conditions.

The annual Twilight Parade, the Sammy Hagar and The Circle concert are both cancelled.

The state fair is open Aug. 12-22 in Springfield, Illinois, and for more information, click here.