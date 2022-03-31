PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A solar storm will be making the Aurora Borealis, also known as the Northern Lights, visible in Illinois Thursday and Friday, but the weather is not expected to cooperate in Central Illinois.

According to the Curator of Science & Planetarium Director at the Peoria Riverfront Museum Renae Kerrigan, the reason for the Northern lights being visible this far south is due to a large coronal mass ejection (CME) on the sun a couple of days ago.

Kerrigan explained that a CME is when a pocket of plasma from the sun gets caught up in a magnetic storm on the sun, which gets ejected from the sun and sends plasma through space. The plasma can get caught in the earth’s magnetic field and excites the atoms in the earth’s atmosphere, which causes the Aurora Borealis.

“There was an unusually large CME recently, and that meant that the auroral activity was even stronger than normal, and was visible at lower latitude than typical, so we might have a chance to see it here in Central Illinois,” Kerrigan said.

The biggest obstacle for anyone hoping to see the lights is expected to be the weather.

“Unfortunately, the weather has to cooperate for us to be able to see the aurora, it can’t be a very cloudy night, and it looks like we do have some cloudy weather expected,” Kerrigan said.

If the weather does cooperate, the Northern Lights are expected to look different from the pictures you might have seen of them in the arctic circle.

“It is not likely to look like those beautiful green, moving, lights that you see if you look up pictures of the aurora, usually if it is visible this far south from the arctic circle, it is usually more of a red color, and it’s usually fairly faint,” Kerrigan said.

For anyone who would like to try and look Thursday or Friday night, Kerrigan said to temper your expectations.

“It is still worth trying to find because it is a rare thing to be visible at this latitude, but maybe temper your expectations,” Kerrigan said. “Expect something a little bit more tricky to find, you might have to look carefully to know what you’re looking at.”

Those hoping to have their best chances of seeing the Northern Lights are also encouraged to go looking for a place away from cities, which have less light pollution.

More information about the Planetarium and Peoria Riverfront museum is available on their website and on their Facebook page.