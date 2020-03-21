Weather service says 2 tornadoes struck southern Illinois

This Oct. 20, 2019 image made from video by Twitter user @AthenaRising shows the tornado in Rockwall, TX. The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Dallas on Sunday night, causing structural damage and knocking out electricity to thousands. (@AthenaRising via AP)

SUNFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The National Weather Service says preliminary findings by surveyors indicate damage done to structures in two southern Illinois counties was caused by two tornadoes.

One person was slightly injured and about a dozen homes were damaged Thursday in Hamilton and Perry counties. A tornado, estimated to be 125 yards wide, traveled a little over three miles through the town of Sunfield in Perry County. Surveyors estimate the twister reached peak winds of 100 mph. Surveyors estimate the second tornado, nearly 300 yards wide with peak winds of an estimated 110 mph, hit Dahlgren.

Authorities say trees in both communities were snapped or uprooted and power lines downed.