Webb avoids jail time, must do 100 hours of community service by April

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — The former Executive Director of the U.S Cellular Colliseum is avoiding jail time.

Curtis Webb will instead have to serve 24-months of conditional discharge and complete 100 hours of community service by April of next year.

Webb was convicted in August of stealing public funds from the city while acting as Executive Director. Officials say he still faces felony charges in Minnesota, related to his alleged mishandling of more than $100,000 while he was employed there.

His lawyer says he will consider pursuing expungement for Webb’s felony record and appealing the sentence.