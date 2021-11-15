Weddings are back after the pandemic but organizers are struggling to keep up

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) – Fall wedding season is here and couples are getting ready for their big day.

On Sunday, newlyweds gathered at Lefleur in Washington for the fall bridal showcase. The event featured local wedding vendors and chances to win giveaways for their bid day.

One floral designer, Amy Morgan said she’s excited to see weddings are back on again since the start of pandemic. However, she said it’s been hectic trying to plan after many couples pushed their wedding dates back. Morgan said they are actually hurting now more than they did during the actual pandemic.

“Flower prices have tripled, and now we are going into Christmas with retail we have uncapped crates and so everything is so much more expensive. We are trying our best to find that happy medium of taking on some of those expenses so that we don’t have to pass it on to customers,” said Morgan.



The next bridal showcase will take place in the spring of 2022.