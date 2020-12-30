Wednesday morning Peoria fire displaces family of four

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A fire in Peoria has left a family of four without a home Wednesday morning.

Firefighters said the fire started around 8:37 a.m. at 725 N. Swords Ave. on the second floor of the building. They were able to get the fire under control around 9 a.m., but there were still hot spots in the building at 9:15 a.m.

West Peoria Fire Chief Terry Schadt said the second floor of the house is completely gone.

At this time, there are no injuries and the amount of damage done to the home is still unknown.

While the cause of the fire has not been determined yet, Schadt said fires are more common in the winter due to space heaters and dirty furnace filters. He said sleeping with doors shut gives you a better chance to get to safety.

More information about the fire is expected to be released closer to noon.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.