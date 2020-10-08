Wednesday night housefire under investigation

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Firefighters believe a Wednesday night housefire in the 1100 block of W. Dr. Martin Luther King Drive was intentional and the situation is currently under investigation.

The Peoria Fire Department responded to the fire at approximately 10:21 p.m. on Oct. 7. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke and flames on the first level of the one-and-a-half story home, according to a press release.

Handlines were stretched to extinguish the fire on the outside of the home. Next, crews attempted to move inside but due to high heat and zero visibility, firefighters were ordered out of the home.

Master stream devices and handlines were set up outside the residence to extinguish the rest of the fire on the exterior and in the attic. A roofing ladder was extended to the second level where the fire on the ceiling and floor in the attic was extinguished.

No one was home at the time of the fire and it was under control within 25 minutes of the department’s arrival.

Officials believe the fire was set intentionally and an investigator was dispatched to the scene to determine the cause.

