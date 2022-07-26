NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Multiple roads in Normal will close Wednesday morning for the Oak Street Water Main Replacement Project, and certain roads will remain closed until the end of September.

Beginning 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, the following roads will be closed:

Linden Street at Phoenix Avenue

Phoenix Avenue and Stewart Street between Linden Street and Oak Street

Oak Street between Phoenix Avenue and Stewart Street

Linden Street at Phoenix Avenue is expected to reopen by 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 28. The remaining roads will be closed to through traffic until project completion, which is expected to be Thursday, September 30.

Access at these roads will be maintained for local traffic only. There will be no street parking on Phoenix Avenue, Stewart Street, and Oak Street during the construction.

A map of road closures can be found at the McLean County Road Construction website.