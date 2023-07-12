CHICAGO (WMBD) — Wednesday evening’s Powerball jackpot draw has increased to $750 million.

This draw will be the sixth largest in Powerball history and the 10th largest jackpot in U.S. history according to a media release by the Illinois Lottery.

This comes after Monday’s Powerball draw where two Illinois Lottery players won $50,000 each. A total of 114,000 prizes ranging from $4 to $50,000 were won from the drawing Monday.

The Illinois Lottery said people are lining up around the block and getting online to get a ticket for Wednesday’s draw.

The retailers who sell the winning tickets for Wednesday’s draw will receive 1% of the prize amount.

Winners are encouraged by the Lottery to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they are able to claim their prizes. Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw to claim the prize.