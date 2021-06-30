Week 2 for clean up crews in Fairview and London Mills after heavy storms

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) – It’s week two for clean-up crews in Fairview and London Mills after heavy wind storms ran through the small towns.

“This is my first real big storm job like this. I’ve never seen anything [like] last year by the river and they said this was probably worst than last year,” said Mulvey.

Mulvey said it’s been seven days a week and 10-12 hour days since, but they’re not done just yet.

“We still got probably another 20 jobs, I mean we get calls every day about someone finding something else that needs to be taken off,” said Mulvey.

The president of Western Illinois Agriculture, Ben Shelby, said in London Mills three grain bins, trucks and a shed were left completely damaged.

Grain bin crushes truck in London Mills, IL.

“That came the evening of June 18th and they were saying 80-100 mph winds were recorded in this area and took some bins off the foundation and kind of rolled them up like tin cans as you can see behind me,” said Shelby.

Shelby said farming equipment aside, crops were also destroyed, and it’s too late in the season to re-plant.

“When you add on crop damage when you add on structural damage, grain bins-you know it doesn’t take long to get past a million dollars,” said Shelby.