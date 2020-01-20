Weekend fire at River Station being investigated

PEORIA, Ill. — No cause has been determined yet in a weekend fire at a popular barbecue restaurant in downtown Peoria at River Station.

Investigators are still trying to determine what exactly caused the early morning fire on Saturday at the Blue Duck Barbecue Tavern.

Stan Taylor, Chief of Fire Prevention with the Peoria Fire Department says he couldn’t say much, but the fire is still being investigated and that all causes, including arson, are a possibility.

“Our investigator was called to the scene and he is still investigating the fire and he has not determined the cause of the fire yet. We have not made an official decision whether it was intentional, accidental or natural,” Taylor said.

On Saturday, a video circulated on social media showing a man near the restaurant around the time the fire started. That video was later removed.

Taylor also said he expects an official cause tomorrow when the investigator is back in the office.

Fire officials responded to the call around 4:20 a.m. Saturday and said the blaze started at woodshed where the restaurant stores their wood for cooking. The fire was extinguished before getting to the interior of the building and Blue Duck only suffered minimal damage to the exterior of the woodshed.

Blue Duck was able to open later that day with no effect on their business hours.