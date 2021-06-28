Weekend fire leaves major damage at a Bloomington printing company

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington business is beginning the recovery process after a fire left behind major damage last weekend.

David Smith, the president and co-owner of Ron Smith Printing, said at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, he received a call that his business was on fire.

When he arrived, he said high flames and heavy smoke were visible.

Smith tells WMBD the fire and smoke destroyed much of the printing company’s digital equipment.

While the damage is assessed, Smith said items like computers have been moved to a different location, so work can continue.

“My goal is to be able to continue to be a source of graphic communication to the customers that we have and we’re trying to contact them and tell them just give us a week or two and we’ll be back with some form of production for you,” Smith said.

Smith also said he is thankful for the first responders that were able to put out the flames.

“Where would we be without these people? So, I appreciate that and the support our employees who were all out here at one point or another during the fire,” he said.

Ron Smith Printing’s temporary location is 101 S. Robinson St., Bloomington, IL.

The company can also be reached by phone at 309-827-8039.