TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The 50-year-old woman who died in a crash on I-74 Saturday morning has been identified as Tammy Odom of Peoria.

Tazewell County Coroner Charles R. Hanley announced Odom’s identification on Facebook Monday afternoon.

Odom died in a crash on Interstate 74 between Morton and Deer Creek just after 5 a.m. Saturday morning.

An autopsy was performed Monday morning and preliminary findings show that Odom’s cause was multiple blunt force injuries sustained in the accident. Toxicology is pending.

Illinois State Police, as well as the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office and the Tazewell County Coroner’s office, are still investigating the crash.