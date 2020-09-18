‘Weldy Academy!’ Mom creates theme song to motivate kids for virtual learning

Mentha Weldy says her children recite the song almost every morning.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – With kids studying at home, parents are getting creative to keep them motivated. At least that’s the case for Mentha Weldy, of Peoria, and her two children.

Weldy’s son is in the third grade, and her daughter is a second grader in the Peoria area. They are both in virtual learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There has been wide discussion and concern about young students maintaining focus and interest over the computer, but that’s not the case at the Weldy household.

During school hours, the children are not ‘home.’ They are attending “Weldy Academy,” and this school has a theme song.

“We are here and we are ready to learn so much at Weldy Academy,” the children sing in a video Weldy posted to social media.

The lyrics, using an acronym for W.E.L.D.Y., and reminds the children to work hard, focus on their education, to listen and stay determined.

“We do this almost every morning either before work after I allow them to go outside to get some fresh air and get mentally ready for the day,” said Weldy.