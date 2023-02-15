UPDATE (11:12 a.m.) — The nitrogen charge explosions should be complete at this time.

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Some Normal residents are expected to hear some loud noises Wednesday.

According to a Town of Normal Facebook post, a contractor will be using charges of nitrogen to perform rehabilitation on a well near Adelaide and Market Streets.

The nitrogen charges that clean the well’s screen and formations let off loud “booms or explosion noises.”

On days the work is being done, the noises are expected to be heard from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Anyone with questions can contact Treatment Plant Supervisor Tyler Scheirer, 309- 433-9900.