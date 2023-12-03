NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health’s (IDPH) Wellness on Wheels (WOW) mobile vaccine unit will be parked on the campus of Illinois State University on Tuesday and Wednesday providing COVID-19 and flu vaccines for Bloomington-Normal residents.

The event, announced on IDPH’s Facebook page, will take place outside the Bone Student Center at 200 N. University Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on both days.

Appointments are not required, but PPO health coverage, Medicare, or Medicaid will be required to receive the shots. They will not be available for HMO coverage or cash.

There will be a Spanish interpreter present.

To find a vaccine provider near you, visit vaccines.gov or contact your local health department.