PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — WMBD’s very own Mark Welp and his family are hosting a toy drive in remembrance of their daughter Emma.

The Welp’s organized “Embracing Emma’s 2nd Annual St. Jude Toy Drive” Monday Morning.

Seven-year-old Emma passed away in May 2021 after her battle with cancer. Three carloads of toys were donated from the community and were dropped off outside of Jump Simulation at OSF Healthcare in Peoria.

Child life specialist Allison West said the support from the community is everything they hoped for.

“This toy drive means the world to us. Last year they did, I think, three and a half carts full of toys. And this year it’s about five, which is incredible. That just goes to show the amazing community and village behind this sweet, patient family,” said West.

To get involved and donate to St. Jude call (309) 624-4945.



