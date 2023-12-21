WENONA, Ill. (WMBD) – Two cranes pulled a retired nearly 80-year-old Burlington Northern caboose off a wide-load tractor-trailer on Wednesday and set it gently on a wheelbase already resting on newly laid track in the small city’s growing historic district along Route 251.

The plan is to renovate the caboose – which harkens back to the town’s founding by Illinois Central Railroad as a depot in the 1850s — into an attraction for this community of 950 people that straddles the boundary between LaSalle and Marshall counties.

Moving the caboose from a location embedded within a Streator residential neighborhood to its new home in Wenona was the result of good timing, volunteers, and services both donated and extremely discounted, said Shelia Healy, a member of the Wenona Historical Society who is also the city office manager.

“Us girls can make money, make plans,” Healy said, “but it takes a village, a come-togetherness for all of this to happen.”

The Streatorland Historical Society and Museum made the caboose available at no cost, Jeff Senica of Senica Interstate Towing provided the cranes, Mario Arevalo of MJ Track Works of Streator put down the temporary track as well as the display track in Wenona, and Zachary North, a former Wenona mayor, provided connections with his former employers in the rail industry. City workers also played a part in the transfer.

The caboose was made available when the Streatorland Historical Society was unable to keep it after moving its headquarters near City Park. Wenona was looking for one to add to the historical district, which already included the new pavilion in the former depot’s design and the one-room Moore Schoolhouse dating back to the 1850s.

It also cemented the connection between the two communities: Streator and Wenona had been connected by a Santa Fe Railroad line in the 1880s.

Along Vermillion Street in Streator, the caboose was rolled to the curb. The wheelbase and the caboose housing were loaded separately, then trucked to Wenona. At about 1 p.m., two cranes were used to unload everything, which swiftly settled it into place onto a fresh track that was laid in November.

The plan is to renovate the caboose in the spring. Healy said there is a thought to redress the caboose, so it matches one of the companies that played a large part in Wenona history, such as Chicago and Alton or the Gulf Mobile and Ohio.

The town’s founding was initially tied to freight grain transport. Coal mining across the region in the 1880s took advantage of the established rail lines. One local history points to coal production in World War I as the heyday of rail’s importance; the depot was often crowded on miners’ payday.

The historical district is just part of the improvements coming to Wenona. By putting up a $100,000 match, the city received a COVID recovery Rebuild America grant worth $980,000, Healy said. Thursday night town leaders will discuss initial plans for the grant, including street lighting, sidewalks, and other beautification improvements downtown.