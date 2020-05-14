Wenona man dies in LaSalle County traffic crash

LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A 38-year-old Wenona man died from a Thursday morning crash in LaSalle County, Illinois State Police said.

The ISP said the unidentified man was traveling northbound on Meridian Road, approaching Illinois Route 18. Another man, 37-year-old Chillicothe resident James Toliver, was traveling eastbound on Illinois Route 18. The Wenona man reportedly entered the intersection and the front end of Toliver’s car struck the driver’s side of the other car.

The Wenona man succumbed to his injuries sustained from the crash. His identity is being witheld pending family notification. Toliver did not sustain any injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.