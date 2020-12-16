“We’re going to end the pandemic”: Local healthcare workers receive COVID-19 vaccine at UnityPoint Health

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The fight against COVID-19 continues in local hospitals.

On Wednesday, healthcare workers at UnityPoint Health in Peoria lined up to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The hospital received 565 doses this week.

Vice President of Medical Affairs Dr. John Miller said workers who take care of COVID patients more than 50 percent of the time are prioritized within the hospital to get the vaccine. He said it makes up a group of about 800 employees.

Registered nurse Ellyn Romine said after a tough year, she’s ready for things to change after getting her vaccine.

“It has just been so crazy. We’ve adapted well though and by getting this vaccine we’re going to hopefully get things back to normal,” said Romine.

She said keeping her family and friends safe played a role in her decision to get the vaccine.

“They gave us a choice if we wanted it or not and I chose to get it because I just want things to go back to normal. It’s kind of nerve-wracking because we don’t know all the side effects yet, but I’m just ready to get it and move on,” said Romine.

Miller said in total, there are about 2,000 workers in the hospital’s tier one priority group.

Dr. Miller said after waiting for the week’s shipments to arrive, he believes the COVID-19 vaccine is a ray of hope for many in the hospital.

“It’s just like Christmas, you know you’re waking up and you’re always excited and you can’t wait for it to happen right away, and sometimes there’s delays, but we’re just glad that it’s finally here and we’re able to vaccinate people. The hope is here now that we’re going to end the pandemic,” said Dr. Miller.

Still, Miller said it’s going to take time for things to go back to normal.

“You can’t expect to have immunity until about at least a week or two weeks after the second dose. So there’s still going to be some time where we still should be masking, social distancing, and doing proper hand hygiene,” said Miller.

A hospital spokesperson says the first batch of doses the hospital received is going to be given to workers during appointments through Saturday. She says the hospital expects to get weekly allocations of vaccines.