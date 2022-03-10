PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — For Pat Sullivan, owner of Kelleher’s Irish Pub and Eatery in Peoria, this year’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration has been two years in the making.

“This is going to be a coming out deal. It’s going to be exciting because people have been so bogged in and we’re ready to cut loose,” said Sullivan.

On Thursday, March 17, Water Street will be closed off, transforming into a block party with multiple bars, a DJ and outdoor grill.

“This whole block will be blocked off and tented up, heated tents if need be,” Sullivan added.

Sullivan said Kelleher’s will open at 8 a.m. with an Irish breakfast. There will be face painters and balloon twisters for the kids. DJs will be spinning music from 2 p.m. through late evening.

Sullivan said preparing has been tougher, “because of the shortage of help,” but said they are ready to go.

“We’re just ready to party,” he quipped.

At 11 a.m., the St. Patrick’s Day Parade kicks off on the corner of William M. Kumpf Blvd. and Monroe St. From Monroe St. the parade then takes a right on Main St., left on Adams St., and ends at Hamilton St.

Event chairman K.C. Murphy said it’s a completely new route led by a Grand Marshal and Irish Mother of the Year.

“We’ve been trying to reinvent everything really quickly with the new route. We’re all really excited and really pumped,” he said. “Its just going to be a lot of fun to see people together in the streets. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Murphy said the stretch of Monroe St. in the parade will be the family-friendly area, while those looking for the big party should head to the 500-block of Main St.

“We’re really excited. I’m telling people this is going to be the best St. Patrick’s Day parade the city has seen in at least two years,” he said.

Murphy said there are a lot of novel things to watch out for in the parade.

“An amazing number of personally owned fire trucks, a flying pig and I understand there’s going to be a roller-skating leprechaun who if she winks at you, either you get a year of good luck or few cents off a gallon of gas,” he remarked.

Sgt. Stevie Hughes, sergeant of traffic for Peoria Police, said they are preparing for big crowds and taking extra steps in light of recent terrorist attacks on parades.

“We’re all getting together to make sure that we’re using either large vehicles, barricades, police vehicles to really secure the route so that people aren’t able to fly through and injure a spectator or participant,” he said. “The downtown Peoria area is going to be heavily populated that day. If you’re driving down here, be safe.”

Sullivan said Kelleher’s is hosting St. Patrick’s Day events on Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday, Kelleher’s is hosting the Blarney Blitz race after party for an expected 1000 runners, said Sullivan. Runners get a free meal and green beer. There will be an outdoor grill and Irish band.

Sunday is Kelleher’ Family Day. From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Kelleher’s will offer the traditional Irish meal of corned beef and cabbage. Sullivan said there will be Irish dancers and Irish band all day.

Sullivan added Kelleher’s recently started offering a local stout beer that is “running second to Guinness.” The Pattish Irish Stout is brewed by Bearded Owl in Peoria.

Murphy said the parade planning committee is still looking for volunteers to serve as block captains.

Parade registration for floats and vehicles closes on March 13.