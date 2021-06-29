West Bloomington Revitalization Project recuperating from weekend flood damage

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Flood damage is affecting the West Bloomington Revitalization Project building.

The non-profit is now halting a few of its community programs. Including the tool library, where Bloomington-Normal residents can sign up to borrow tools for free, and the bike co-op, where residents can learn to fix and maintain a bicycle.

Bike co-op Director Dan Steadman shared his initial reaction to the flood damage.

“Where do we start? There are bikes, and other things for the tool library that are here, and they all had gotten a combination of flood and sewer water on them cause our waste line was broken,” said Steadman.

He said the bikes in the basement were in good condition, now many of them will have to be thrown away, including all bike seats that were contaminated with sewer water.

“We have a dumpster coming in Friday, and we’re gonna start throwing away probably, as much stuff that isn’t safe, we’re gonna get out of here,” said Steadman.

Some residents have been coming by while the building is closed, Steadman said it’s tough to have to turn them away.

“It’s been kind of sad because it looks like we should be able to be open, but the bike co-op and the tool library really can’t be open cause we really need access to the basement,” said Steadman.

He said many in the community look to WBRP for bike resources.

“We get a lot of folks from right around here that really need help, and their bike is their way to go to church, and school, and go to the grocery store and go to work,” said Steadman.

To find out how you can make a donation to the group, or volunteer your time, head to the West Bloomington Revitalization Project website.