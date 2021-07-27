West Bloomington Revitalization temporarily reopens, thanks to community support and help

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Services at the West Bloomington Revitalization Project temporarily reopened Tuesday.

“We’re waiting for our flooring project to begin and while we’re waiting, we’re going to open,” said operations manager Hannah Russell.

Last month, the building closed after water flooded it, causing extensive damage.

“Our entire basement was flooded, so we had about six feet of water in our basement, and then we had a little bit of water too here on the main level, about three inches or so,” said Russell.

Russell said it put services like the tool library and bike co-op on pause at a time when they’re in high demand.

“This is our busiest time. This is our busy season where every day that we’re open it’s just constant traffic,” said Russell.

The mess is now cleaned up, but leaders are still waiting for repairs.

“Now, it’s a matter of coordinating contractors and other professionals,” said Russell.

Russell said while many come here for help, they’re now repaying it by volunteering and donating since insurance isn’t covering all the costs.

“We’re working towards making up that difference and very grateful for the support we’ve received and all of the outpouring of love and support from our community,” said Russell.

Support is coming from across the area too. On Tuesday, Fort Jesse Cafe in Normal donated a portion of its cold brew sales.

‘Every bit helps you know,” said server and manager Jack Noonan.

It’s part of the businesses’ ‘Community Tuesday’ fundraisers, as a way to give back to local groups in more ways than one.

“It also helps get their cause out so more people can learn more about different charities and organizations they can support around town,” said Noonan.

To donate to the WBRP click here.