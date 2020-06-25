West Bluff residents win annual awards

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman described as a longtime resident of Peoria’s West Bluff neighborhood as won an annual award from the neighborhood’s council.

West Bluff Council president Conrad Stinnett said in a news release Thursday that Lynne Binkele was named “2020 Pillar of the West Bluff” Wednesday. Binkele, a past president of the council, has been involved in the Tour of Homes and the Renaissance Park Commission.

The council also awarded resident Kelli Martin the “Marjorie Klise Award for Community Action.” Martin started a food pantry on the front porch of her Ellis Street home to help residents feeling food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Seeing a need to feed people affected by the recent pandemic, Martin turned the front porch of her Ellis Street home into a food pantry, serving hundreds of people in need,” said Stinnett, in the release. Martin’s efforts have also been recognized by U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos.

The Marjorie Klise Award was named for the West Bluff resident, who passed away in 2016.

The West Bluff Council is described as “a consortium of neighborhood associations and merchants on the West Bluff.”

