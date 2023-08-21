TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD)– Tazewell County is reporting the first mosquito with West Nile Virus was found on Monday.

A Tazewell County Health Dept. news release confirms the virus was found in a mosquito pool in mid-August.

“West Nile virus can cause serious illness in some people. It is important to take precautions to prevent mosquito bites, like wearing insect repellent and getting rid of stagnant water around your home,” said TCHD Environmental Health Director, Melissa Goetze. “It is important to remember that no matter what season it is, there is an ongoing risk of disease from a mosquito bite after it feeds on an infected bird.”

Common symptoms of West Nile Virus include fever, nausea, headache, and muscle aches. In rare cases, meningitis or death can occur. This is especially true for older people or those with weakened immune systems.

Precautions against West Nile Virus can be found below: