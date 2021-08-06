West Nile Virus on the rise in McLean County

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — West Nile Virus has now been detected in multiple zip codes in McLean County.

A mosquito pool in the 61705 zip code, east of Bloomington, tested positive this week. Last week, a mosquito in the same zip code, but west of Bloomington, also tested positive. Also last week, a dead bird tested positive in the 61761 zip code.

Residents are reminded by the McLean County Health Department to take note of the three Rs: Reduce, repel and report.

When outside, residents are advised to wear protective clothing, wear insect repellent and report any dead birds and standing water sources where mosquitos could congregate.

As of Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported McLean County was one of 21 counties in Illinois with confirmed WNV activity.