BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Fire Department is transitioning fire chiefs, and it’s for a good reason. After 38 years in the fire service and 32 years with the Bloomington Fire Department, Chief Eric West is retiring.

“I’ll still miss getting on that red truck and going out. Sitting in that seat, listening to sirens,” West said.

West began his career as a volunteer firefighter in Downs before coming to Bloomington. He said he feels proud to have served his community for more than three decades.

“You’ve helped so many people in the community, you know, in their worst days. And it just makes you feel proud,” said West. When you first got on it seems like this is a long time but now I look back and it has just flown by.”

Once he hangs up his uniform for the final time, West plans to spend his retired years with family and traveling, specifically to Disney World. And while West is out collecting Mickey Mouse ears, Deputy Chief of EMS Cory Matheny will step into his shoes.

“I never really thought I’d be sitting in that role. Throughout my career looking back every part of, every challenge, every class, everything I’ve done was leading me to where I’m at now,” Matheny said.

Matheny started his career as a first responder working in EMS in 1996. He then joined the Bloomington Fire Department in 2000. After 23 years, Matheny said he still has a little shock entering into his new role.

“West is one of those that, I got big shoes to fill,” said Matheny. “Hopefully I can rise up to be as good as he is and keep moving the department forward.”

A retirement ceremony for Chief West will be held Nov. 30 at 2 pm at the fire department headquarters located at 310 North Lee Street.