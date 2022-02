WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — West Peoria announced that there will be a parking ban on all streets starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

According to Kinga Krider, City Administrator of West Peoria, the ban is in anticipation of forecasted snow.

Any vehicle in violation of the parking ban may be towed to allow clearing of the roads. Tickets will be issued by code enforcement.

The ban is expected to last until noon on Friday, Feb. 4.