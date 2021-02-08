West Peoria bar fundraises for high school scholarship on Super Bowl Sunday

WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Every Super Bowl Sunday, one bar in West Peoria celebrates more than just the game.

Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 was the 39th annual fundraiser at Jimmy’s Bar in West Peoria. It’s a tradition in memory of Mike McLaughlin and Kelly Needham. Both were former employees at Jimmy’s bar. McLaughlin died in 1982 due to cancer and Needham died in 2012 from a fatal car crash.

“We started this in the first Super Bowl in 1983,” said Jimmy’s brother Bob Spears.

An organizer of the event, Bob said the annual tradition started small. When they first started doing it, the community raised $200, and in recent years, he said they raised more than $6,000.

“We have a great crowd, we usually have the same people come down every year. They look forward to it, at half time we have an auction and all the proceeds we make this day goes to the memorial,” said Bob.

Employees even pitched in to help support the cause.

“All the bartenders time, all the tips all the process goes to the scholarship. We have local vendors donate food and stuff for it,” said Bar Manager Grace Spears, who is also Jimmy’s daughter.

The scholarship will be given to a senior at Peoria Norte Dame High School where Needham attended school. McLaughlin went to Spaulding, but Spears said it does not stop people from donating.

“If people that didn’t go to Norte Dame or Spaulding, they will still donate because they know it’s one of our biggest causes that we like doing,” said Bob.

Teachers at Peoria Norte Dame will decide which senior they feel is fit to receive the scholarship.