UPDATE: Farmington Road between Kickapoo Creek Road and Raber is closed as of 1:33 a.m. as crews continue to try and knock down heavy fire at 3601 W. Farmington Road.

This is right next to the Jukebox Comedy Club, across from the Peoria Speedway.

A Deputy Fire Chief on scene tells WMBD, the fire started upstairs in a back apartment, and spread to the front.

Firefighters attempted to go inside the building but had to evacuate due to heavy black smoke inside.

They confirmed everyone made it out of the building safely, and no one was hurt.

As of 3:15 a.m., crews are still working to put out the flames.

WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Multiple fire departments are responding to a business on fire next to the Jukebox Comedy club on W. Farmington Rd.

WMBD has a crew on the scene and will provide updates when more information is available.