Peoria community is hands-on for new Whittier Primary School playground

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Giving children the chance to play in West Bluff. Community members and local college students are getting their hands dirty restoring an old playground.

Bradley University’s Civil Engineering and Construction Department had students working hands-on over the weekend building a new playground at Whittier Primary School.

“Whenever you lift the school, it also lifts the community,” said Julie Deignam, Principal of Whittier Primary School.

April 17 and 18, more than 40 Bradley students and 30 Whittier and West Bluff volunteers helped build a new playground for the neighborhood.

The project is a collaboration between the Whittier PTO and Bradley.