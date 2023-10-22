WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The West Peoria Fire Department responded to a house fire on West Southport Road in Peoria County at approximately 12 p.m. Sunday, according to Fire Chief Terry Schadt.

Schadt said crews reported flames coming out of the roof and smoke coming out of the front of the home. Additional aid from Peoria Heights and Bartonville fire departments was called to help put out the fire.

He said that although the home was not a total loss, there was about $50,000 in damages.

Schadt also said the tenant was able to get out of the home, along with three birds being rescued. One bird died during the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.