West Peoria man arrested for possession of child pornography

WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State Police (ISP) arrested a West Peoria man for unlawful possession of child pornography Wednesday, Aug. 25.

According to an ISP press release, 28-year-old Jesse J. Slater was arrested for two counts of unlawful possession of child pornography with a victim under the age of 13 and indecent solicitation of a child by means of the internet.

The ISP Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 4 was conducting an internet crimes against children investigation when they executed a warrant on Slater’s residence with the Illinois Attorney General’s Office.

While executing the warrant, investigators seized evidence supporting the arrest.w

Slater has been charged in Peoria County Court and released on a notice to appear.

The investigation remains open, and anyone with information is urged to contact ISP Zone 4 at (309)-693-5015.