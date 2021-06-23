West Peoria man finishes 381-day run to promote kindness, end racism

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gabriel Trevino is still pacing to promote peace.

The West Peorian finished his more than a year-long fight-on-foot Wednesday evening to spread his message of goodwill.

Around 4 p.m., Trevino ran through the symbolic finish line in front of Peoria’s Community House on North Sheridan Road.

He was greeted with hugs and applause, officially completing his 4,060+ mile-long mission with a message that began with last summer’s events.

“When George Floyd got murdered, I seen everybody all over the world protesting, pulling together and I just wanted to do my small part,” Trevino said.

He said his part included vowing to run at least 10 miles a day for 381 consecutive days. Trevino said he made it his mission to carry a sign he said his dad made for him out of a broom handle, plywood, and duck tape.

“It has Keegan’s Krew’s message ‘Always be kind’ and then I put ‘end racism’ on there as well in remembrance of George Floyd,” Trevino said.

Trevino said his 381-day run was inspired by the 381-day long Montgomery Bus Boycott of 1955. He said at one point last year, he even ran from Peoria all the way to Springfield, garnering support along the way.

“It’s all about the message,” Trevino said. “It’s all about the message.”

In addition to promoting kindness and ending racism, Trevino’s message also represents Keegan’s Krew Anti-Bullying Project, which was made in honor of Kelly Beal’s son Keegan who took his own life when he was 11-years-old in 2017.

“It’s just massive appreciation for somebody who chose to take a stand in a peaceful way and luckily represented us in the process,” Beal said. “So, I’m just honored.”

Trevino also said he hopes parents can take his message about kindness to heart.

“It starts at home,” Trevino said. “Parents need to think about what they say around their kids and just get rid of the ignorance. there’s no need for it.”

He said he plans to continue running for causes close to him whether they related to anti-bullying or anti-racism.