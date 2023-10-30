PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A West Peoria man is in jail Monday evening after being arrested earlier that day for alleged weapons offenses.

Malik A. Johsnon, 27, whose address is listed in Peoria County Jail records as in the 800 block of North Ashland Drive, was booked into the jail on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a firearm without having a valid FOID card.

He was arrested after a traffic stop that occurred at about 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of Spalding and Glen Oaks avenues. That’s near OSF Healthcare Saint Francis Medical Center.

When officers approached his vehicle, they saw a 9mm handgun inside. He was detained without incident, according to Semone Roth of the Peoria Police Department.

It’s possible he could appear in court on Tuesday when a judge could decide if he should be held until the case is concluded or if he should be released from custody.