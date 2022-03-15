WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two counts have been wagered against Eric Roberts Jr. who is accused of criminal sexual assault and sexual relations with a family.

Tuesday, the grand jury charged Roberts with criminal sexual assault, alleging he knowingly committed a sex act with a minor who was a family member younger than the age of 18. He is also being charged with sex relations within families for allegedly knowing the victim was related to him.

The case has been assigned to Judge John P. Vespa and the State’s attorney assigned is Brenda McCavitt.

Roberts will appear for arraignment on Thursday, March 17, at 1:30 p.m. Bond has been set at $75,000.