WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — West Peoria is getting into the St. Patrick’s Day spirit, one week ahead of its neighbors in downtown Peoria.

Saturday was the city’s first-ever St. Patrick’s Day parade.

Participants lined Farmington Road at Park Road, culminating at Raber Packing Company, just before Swords Hill.

Mayor James Dillon said there’s a huge Irish heritage in the Peoria area and everyone looks forward to the shenanigans.

He said this inaugural event was one for all to participate in.

“We’ve always done a Fourth Of July parade… we take a lot of pride in that,” Dillon said.

The mayor says this is something the businessmen wanted to do.

“So we thought we would try it. This is the first time we’ve shut down Farmington Road for a parade,” Dillon said

He hopes everyone enjoyed themselves and spent the day in West Peoria.

The mayor said that’s what it’s all about; a way for residents to get out and about while immersing themselves in the charming small-town community.