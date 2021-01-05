West Peoria Road closed due to wires down

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Sheriffs Office has Closed N Waverly Ave at W Sherman Ave in West Peoria Monday.
The sheriff’s office closed the road due to wires being down in the area.
Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes and avoid the area.
