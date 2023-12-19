WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An 83-year-old woman is being treated at a Rockford hospital burn unit after a house fire early Tuesday morning destroyed her home.

A volunteer firefighter with the Limestone Fire Protection District also suffered a broken wrist while trying to put the fire out at the house, located in the 2100 block of West Barker Avenue, according to Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins.

The cause of the fire, the sheriff said, appears to have been from the woman smoking in bed near her oxygen tank. She and her son, 49, were transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation, the sheriff said.

According to a report filed at the Peoria County Sheriff’s office, the woman and her son were found by a deputy sitting on the porch. Inside the house, the report said, was black smoke. The deputy brought the woman to his squad car for her to sit.

There, she told him that she was “sitting in bed smoking a cigarette which accidentally caught her blanket on fire.” She also told the deputy she had an “oxygen machine and the line was running underneath her blanket.”

The son told the deputy he had previously told his mother not to smoke near the oxygen machine and when he smelled the smoke, he ran upstairs, turned off the machine and helped her outside, the report said.

The fire caused extensive damage to the house, rendering it a total loss.