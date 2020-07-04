West Peorians celebrate Independence Day

WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — For months, people haven’t been able to go to their favorite bars and restaurants – a stay-at-home order causing uncertainty for business owners and their customers.

Saturday for the Fourth of July, Owl’s Nest in West Peoria offered live music, good company, and America’s freedom. After Months of having to close down her doors, owner Kristie Doerr was excited to welcome guests in who she says supported her during the stay-at-home order.

“I for two weeks did carry out food, and had, I know they were just supporting, but I literally had 100 orders in one hour.”

She says keeping a positive mindset is what’s helped her during this time.

“I am hopeful for the future, I mean we just keep plugging away, and follow the guidelines, and do the best we can. That’s all we can do,” Doerr said.

The holiday event allowed customers the chance to treat themselves and spend precious time with loved ones.

“Me and my daughter went, and I got a pedicure for the first time in 54 years, she got nails did, and I said I want a great memory, and this is a great memory,” said attendee Tammy Sue McCoy.

And while the music played on and people hit the dance floor, it was all smiles and laughs at this Fourth of July celebration.