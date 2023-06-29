WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The city of West Peoria is set to host its annual 4th of July parade on July 4 at 10 a.m.

It will be the city’s 51st parade as it continues its legacy of being the longest-running parade in Central Illinois.

The parade route will begin on the corner of Sterling and Rohmann Avenues and will end at Heading Avenue for the traditional Flag Raising Ceremony at Franciscan Park.

According to a news release, viewers are being encouraged to bring lawn chairs and to get to their spots as early as possible. The parade will go on rain or shine.

The parade will be live-streamed on Mix106.9’s Facebook page.

For more information on the parade, visit West Peoria’s website or the West Peoria City App.