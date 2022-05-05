PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One part of the twin towers in Peoria is facing some severe maintenance issues, and now certain features need to be brought back to code.

Back in March, all residents in the east twin towers were displaced after a fire on the 26th floor.

The east tower issues have been addressed, and all residents who were displaced moved back on Easter weekend. However, the fire department is seeing code issues now in the west tower.

They’ve already fixed the fire alarms, sprinkler systems, and elevators, but now, the fire department needs to update the fire-rated doors and master key system, among other issues.

“Just knowing that when you have two structures that basically mirror each other, that we have the same level of problems in the west tower, so we’re working with them now to get them up to code,” said Interim Peoria Fire Chief Shaun Sollberger.

Sollberger said there is no plan to make the tenants move out of the west tower, but covering all these code issues does run that risk.

There is also no set timeline for when all these projects will be completed.