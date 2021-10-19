Right westbound lane of I-74 on Murray Baker Bridge to be closed Wednesday

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Just after 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, the right westbound lane of I-74 on the Murray Baker Bridge will be closed as crews attend to electrical repairs.

The closure is expected to last one day.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.