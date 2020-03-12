Western cancels in-person classes until April

MACOMB, Ill. (WMBD) — Following the nationwide trend of suspending classes, Western Illinois University has canceled its classes through March 21 and be online through April 3.
University leaders said while there are no cases of the coronavirus at WIU, they are working to keep the community safe, especially following spring break traveling.
University Interim President Martin Abraham sent the following leader to students and faculty:
• Residence Halls
Residence halls will re-open at 10 a.m. Sunday, March 15 as originally scheduled; however, students may choose to remain in their permanent residences until further notice. If students choose to return to their respective residence halls, they must check in via their STARS account when they arrive on campus. Dining services will be available.
• University Operations & Faculty/Staff
While classes are canceled next week, the University remains open for regular business. All faculty and staff will resume their normal work schedule the week of March 15. Student employees and graduate assistants should consult with their respective supervisors. Employees and students who feel ill should stay home and contact their health care provider.
• University Events
All events on either campus with more than 50 participants that are scheduled between now and April 3, 2020 should be canceled, unless deemed as essential for University operations. We have implemented a mandatory event registration form, which will remain in effect for the remainder of the semester, which can be found at bit.ly/WIUEventRegistration2020.
• International & Domestic Travel
We recently canceled all summer study abroad trips and all international business travel for students, faculty and staff through Aug. 1, 2020. All University-affiliated domestic air travel is also restricted until further notice; however, faculty and staff who believe they have an essential reason to travel by air can request a waiver from Executive Director of Risk Management Joe Roselieb. Nonessential travel by bus and train is strongly discouraged. WIU students, faculty and staff are encouraged not to visit areas with high numbers of reported cases within the U.S. If individuals return from high-risk areas in the U.S. or abroad, they could be required to self-isolate for 14 days.
• Information
There are numerous “what if” scenarios and questions that we may not be able to answer at this time. We are not taking this situation lightly and are working as quickly as possible to make informed decisions to keep our University community safe, while providing a quality academic experience for our students. Individuals with questions can email covid-19@wiu.edu. The latest updates are also posted at wiu.edu/coronavirus and wiu.edu/news.
Thank you for your cooperation and patience as we continue to develop plans to protect our University community.Martin Abraham, Interim President