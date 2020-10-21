Western Illinois University announces updated remote-learning plan

MACOMB/MOLINE, Ill. (WMBD) — Western Illinois University students will move to a remote-only format following the Thanksgiving holiday. The University Relations Department made the announcement Tuesday.

With five weeks left of the fall semester, students will be online only from Nov. 30 to Dec. 18. The decision comes as COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the university’s region.

Changes will also be coming to some of the services that the university offers. In-house dining is no longer available in dining centers and the union food court. Additionally, any gathering, meeting, event or in-person program may only have 25 or fewer people.



