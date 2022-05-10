PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — “If you look at two weeks ago, we were 2% of corn, 1% of soybeans planted. Last week we were 7% corn, 5% soybeans,” said Illinois Department Of Agriculture Director Jerry Costello II.

So far this spring has been cold and wet, making it hard for farmers statewide to plant crops. According to the USDA, the five-year average for this time of the year is 23% for corn and 30% for soybeans.

As of this week, about 15% of corn is now in the fields while soybeans are at 11%.

In Peoria County, a few breaks in the wet weather have gotten some of the crops in the ground, but there’s still plenty to go.

“As of last week before the rains came through. We were around 20% to 25% percent planted,” Patrick Kirchhofer Farm Bureau Manager Peoria County.

The summer-like weather in the forecast should help farmers in Illinois catch up. “With the good weather that we’re having now, we’ve got strong winds, we’ve got heat, which is what we need, long days, fields are starting to dry out. Farmers are back out in the fields planting corn and soybeans, ” said Kirchhofer. “So by the end of the week, if farmers can stay in the fields for three to four days, we should have a good 50% of the crop in the ground in Peoria County,”