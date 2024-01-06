CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Have you ever wondered what the biggest employers in the area are and just how many people work there?
There are many major employers across the region, with some employing over 10,000 people.
Central Illinois is home to several large companies including OSF Healthcare, Caterpillar, Rivian, and State Farm. The names and numbers of the top 10 major employers in the Peoria and Bloomington-Normal areas are listed below.
Major employers in the Greater Peoria Area (Logan, Mason, Peoria, Tazewell, and Woodford counties)
- OSF Healthcare – 13,500 employees
- Caterpillar – 12,000 employees
- UnityPoint Health – 4,991 employees
- Peoria Public Schools – 2,668 employees
- Illinois Central College – 1,800 employees
- Bradley College – 1,300 employees
- Advanced Technology Services – 1,073 employees
- SC2 Services – 1,030 employees
- Liberty Steel & Wire – 912 employees
- City of Peoria – 888 employees
See the full list on the Greater Peoria Economic Development Council’s website.
Major employers in the Bloomington-Normal area
- State Farm Insurance – 14,436 employees
- Illinois State University – 3,940 employees
- Rivian – 3,700 employees
- COUNTRY Financial – 2,020 employees
- Unit 5 Schools – 1,874 employees
- OSF Healthcare – 1,286 employees
- Carle BroMenn Healthcare – 1,337 employees
- McLean County Government – 817 employees
- Afni, Inc. – 815 employees
- District 87 Schools – 687 employees
See the full list on the Bloomington-Normal Area Convention & Visitors Bureau’s website.