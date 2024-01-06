CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Have you ever wondered what the biggest employers in the area are and just how many people work there?

There are many major employers across the region, with some employing over 10,000 people.

Central Illinois is home to several large companies including OSF Healthcare, Caterpillar, Rivian, and State Farm. The names and numbers of the top 10 major employers in the Peoria and Bloomington-Normal areas are listed below.

Major employers in the Greater Peoria Area (Logan, Mason, Peoria, Tazewell, and Woodford counties)

OSF Healthcare – 13,500 employees

Caterpillar – 12,000 employees

UnityPoint Health – 4,991 employees

Peoria Public Schools – 2,668 employees

Illinois Central College – 1,800 employees

Bradley College – 1,300 employees

Advanced Technology Services – 1,073 employees

SC2 Services – 1,030 employees

Liberty Steel & Wire – 912 employees

City of Peoria – 888 employees

See the full list on the Greater Peoria Economic Development Council’s website.

Major employers in the Bloomington-Normal area

State Farm Insurance – 14,436 employees

Illinois State University – 3,940 employees

Rivian – 3,700 employees

COUNTRY Financial – 2,020 employees

Unit 5 Schools – 1,874 employees

OSF Healthcare – 1,286 employees

Carle BroMenn Healthcare – 1,337 employees

McLean County Government – 817 employees

Afni, Inc. – 815 employees

District 87 Schools – 687 employees

See the full list on the Bloomington-Normal Area Convention & Visitors Bureau’s website.